Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law

@reuters

President Joe Biden with First Lady Jill Biden as he signs gun and school safety legislation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.

"This is a monumental day," Biden said at the White House.

The bill includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

(Reportng by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Lucia Mutikani; editing by John Stonestreet)

