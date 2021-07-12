Biden Urges Cuban Authorities To Avoid Violence Against Protesters
@AFP
July 12 | 2021
US President Joe Biden warned Cuba's authorities not to use violence against protesters
Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden on Monday told Cuba's communist government not to resort to violence against street protests and said the United States stands with demonstrators. "We call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence," Biden told reporters as government officials pushed back against the Cuban authorities' claim that Washington is responsible for the unrest. "We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by C...
