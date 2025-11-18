Will Epstein Files Vote Become 'Crack In The Dam' That Splits MAGA Apart?
President Donald Trump's ironclad grip on the Republican Party may be weaker than it's ever been due to the ongoing fallout over deceased child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
That's according to commentator Scott Morefield, who writes for the conservative website Townhall. Morefield told New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg that Trump's handling of the Justice Department's unreleased evidence pertaining to its two Epstein-related investigations has caused widespread disillusionment among the MAGA movement. He particularly focused on Trump's attacks on Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who have both pressured him to release all of the DOJ's remaining evidence on Epstein.
Trump called Greene a "ranting lunatic" on his Truth Social platform last week, and called Massie a "loser" and remarked that his recent marriage was "quick" (Massie's first wife, Rhonda, died last June). Massie shrugged off Trump's attacks and shared a joke that he and his new wife made at Trump's expense.
"She said, 'I told you we should have invited him to the wedding!'" Massie told reporters on Monday.
"Trump’s denunciations of MTG and especially Thomas Massie last night were unnecessary, over the top, and cruel in a way that should make any human with basic empathy question what kind of human he is," Moreland posted to X. "If anyone is responsible for the fracturing of MAGA, it’s the top dog himself. The buck stops there."
In her Monday essay, Goldberg marveled at how Trump used to dispatch his political opponents within the GOP with relative ease. She pointed to past examples like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). However, she observed that Trump's failure to cow Greene and Massie into submission suggested that "something has changed." When Goldberg asked Moreland how much Trump's movement had split, the conservative writer didn't mince words.
“I think it’s pretty serious,” he said. “Epstein really started it. It was like the crack in the dam, I think.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- Bannon Reportedly Has Taped Interviews With Jeffrey Epstein -- On Subjects Including Trump ›
- QAnon Cult Split By 'Civil War' Sparked By Lin Wood's Attacks On Michael Flynn ›
- 'Civil War' Erupts As MAGA Factions Feud Over Kirk Legacy ›
- As Right Splits Over Neo-Nazi Fuentes, Steve Bannon Signals His Dark Affinities ›
- Cracks in Trump's MAGA Movement - International Viewpoint ... ›
- MAGA bots split over Jeffrey Epstein, and a driver is shot after ... ›
- A strategist says MAGA is divided over Trump threats to strike Iran ... ›
- Greene, Straying From Trump, Reflects an Emerging MAGA Split ... ›
- Trump tariffs, policies widen chasm between MAGA, non-MAGA ... ›
- Trump loves AI, and the MAGA world is getting worried - POLITICO ›