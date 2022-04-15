The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Bidens Report $600k In 2021 Income, Paid $150K Taxes

US President Joe Biden, pictured April 14, 2022, has made public his annual family income

Washington (AFP) - US President Joe Biden -- who pledged transparency around his personal finances while in office -- and his wife Jill Biden reported a bit more than $600,000 on their federal tax returns for 2021, the White House said Friday.

The couple paid $150,439 in taxes on $610,702, for a tax rate of 24.6 percent, the White House said.

In publishing their tax information, the president and first lady -- the first to work outside the White House, as a professor -- are bringing back a custom dating back to the 1970s but interrupted by previous president Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff declared a 2021 income of $1.6 million on their federal returns, and paid a tax rate of 31.6 percent, or $523,371.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Joe Biden

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Kyiv Mayor Says One Killed, Several Wounded In Missile Strikes

Vitaly Klitschlo

KYIV (Reuters) - One person was killed and several wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments.

Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.

Keep reading... Show less
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "887842202881769472", contdata: { title: "Bidens report $600k in 2021 income", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1650065148", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "316764360067056737", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>