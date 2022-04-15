Bidens Report $600k In 2021 Income, Paid $150K Taxes
Washington (AFP) - US President Joe Biden -- who pledged transparency around his personal finances while in office -- and his wife Jill Biden reported a bit more than $600,000 on their federal tax returns for 2021, the White House said Friday.
The couple paid $150,439 in taxes on $610,702, for a tax rate of 24.6 percent, the White House said.
In publishing their tax information, the president and first lady -- the first to work outside the White House, as a professor -- are bringing back a custom dating back to the 1970s but interrupted by previous president Donald Trump.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff declared a 2021 income of $1.6 million on their federal returns, and paid a tax rate of 31.6 percent, or $523,371.
