Biden Slams Big Oil For Padding Profits At Working Americans Expense

Joe Biden Slams Big Oil

grist.org

President Joe Biden is blasting Big Oil and he has the facts to prove his case.

It’s rare for President Biden to single out any particular group or industry for criticism, unlike his predecessor who seemed to almost daily, but on Wednesday he slammed the fossil fuel industry for price gouging.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said on Twitter. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31.”

“Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans,” he added, posting a chart to prove his point:

Republicans and far-right media have been hammering Biden unfairly, falsely claiming America is no longer energy independent (it is) and blaming him for higher prices at the pump – which he has no direct control over and little indirect ability to impact as well.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

joe biden

Is Golden State A Leaden Disaster? Debunking Right-Wing Mythology

Debunking Right-Wing Lies About California

i0.wp.com

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for decades, you’ve probably noticed that conservatives hate California. It’s an obsession.

Donald Trump’s disdain for the state is well known. But conservative anti-California hatred goes far beyond the ex-occupant of the Oval Office.

California

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Raps Those Crazy 'Karens,' Margie And Lauren

The new Randy Rainbow video opens with his usual, a fake news interview -- and this time the target is a smiling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"You’ve had a busy few weeks speaking at white nationalist conventions, heckling the president's State of the Union," quips Randy. "Tell us, how do you balance your day job as a bigoted, fame-hungry conspiracy theorist with your personal life as a bigoted, hypocritical seditionist and overall threat to civilization -- and a mom?”

randy rainbow
