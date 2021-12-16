The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

WATCH Legendary Reporter Bob Woodward Explain How Jan 6th White House Records 'Worse Than Nixon Tapes'

Image Via Screengrab

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLgXKOcNdT8

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of CNN's Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, legendary reporter and author Bob Woodward broke down all the insidious texts exchanged between Fox News Trumplicans and GOP allies in Congress and then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Bob Woodward is the king of finding White House chicanery

"Let's talk about what is going on right now," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "We are already learning a lot from the select committee investigating the insurrection, but based on your own experience, going back to the '70s, when you and Carl Bernstein were breaking stories on Watergate, do you think will we ever really know what happened?"

Referring to Haldeman's diaries ,Woodward would go on to say how it's the media's job to dive deeper into the Meadows texts. H.R. Haldeman was Nixon's White House Chief of Staff. Upon his death, he left behind a chronicle of the four years he was Chief of Staff for President Nixon.

"Well, let's hope so," said Woodward. "I think the burden is on the media. I brought up Haldeman's diaries, he was Nixon's chief of staff. Now, the diaries were secret for 20 years. They are a remarkable document, equivalent to the Nixon tapes, and it didn't come out in after he had served jail time, after he died, and so I'm not suggesting that Mark Meadows wrote 700-page diary, but maybe somebody did."

Watch the entire interview below:

Related Articles Around the Web
bob woodward

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Squeezing GOP For Everything Its Worth At Fundraisers

Image via Flickr| Emilio Labrador Touched BY Donald Trump

Touched By The Donald Trump

https://www.flickr.com/photos/3059349393/6866575323

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Kos

For Donald Trump, the grift never ends. And fortunately for him, Republicans are a bunch of well-healed suckers.

Keep reading... Show less

Far-Right Pennsylvania Republican offers ‘Vaccination Exemption Assistance’ while COVID-19 Surges In Her District

@alexvhenderson
www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With COVID-19’s Omicron variant spreading rapidly, Pennsylvania health officials and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf have been urging residents of the Keystone State to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already — and booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. But Rep. Leslie Rossi, a far-right MAGA Republican who serves in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is pandering to anti-vaxxers by offering “vaccination exemption assistance” in her district.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}