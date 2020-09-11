Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus deaths
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

WATCH: Scaramucci Says White House Officials Will Soon Resign In Disgust

Screenshot from CNN September 9, 2020 via Brad Reed/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the presidential election less than two months away, former Donald Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci — who briefly served as White House Communications director in the Trump administration in 2017 but is now a blistering critic of the president — is predicting that more Trump officials resign and speak out against Trump in the weeks to come. Scaramucci, during a CNN appearance yesterday, said he had "first-hand" knowledge of these resignations.

Keep reading... Show less
anthony scaramucci