Bombshell Report: Trump Failed To Act As Russians Targeted American Troops
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Friday after a bombshell New York Times report on Russia offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
"American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there," the newspaper reported," the newspaper reported.
"The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House's National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said. Officials developed a menu of potential options — starting with making a diplomatic complaint to Moscow and a demand that it stop, along with an escalating series of sanctions and other possible responses, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the officials said," the newspaper explained. "Any involvement with the Taliban that resulted in the deaths of American troops would also be a huge escalation of Russia's so-called hybrid war against the United States, a strategy of destabilizing adversaries through a combination of such tactics as cyberattacks, the spread of fake news and covert and deniable military operations."
Here's some of what people were saying about the scandal:
This the same group, Unit 29155 of Russia’s military intelligence agency, implicated in the poisoning of Sergei Skr… https://t.co/brSawjab5I— Michael Schwirtz (@Michael Schwirtz)1593201378.0
"Article I, Section 29, of the State Constitution is similar to Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constit… https://t.co/gbvwN6pXVb— Contented Independent (@Contented Independent)1593202499.0
WHO GAVE THE STAND DOWN ORDER https://t.co/ZX6usoAQL5— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™)1593202701.0
Trump is owned by Putin completely and a fucking traitor. https://t.co/wC5G6UhA4S— Todd Poirier (@Todd Poirier)1593202688.0
Why isn't Trump trying to stop Russia from trying to kill U.S. soldiers? https://t.co/PCm6hTzjQI— Eric Geller (@Eric Geller)1593201695.0
There's a word for giving aid and comfort to our nation's enemies during wartime. What was it again? Can't put my f… https://t.co/ZHviGWKFBi— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@Patrick S. Tomlinson)1593202530.0
This will erode Trump's support with military and veteran families. https://t.co/pY8pOP2I47— Cheri Jacobus (@Cheri Jacobus)1593202663.0
Donald Trump’s partners in treason plotted the killing of American troops in Afghanistan. How proud Republican vote… https://t.co/9Fa3BgJRUf— Mikko Alanne (@Mikko Alanne)1593201600.0
In other words, Russia declared war on the United States and NATO. Or maybe was never at peace at any time in the… https://t.co/WIaUQYej7X— Eric Garland (@Eric Garland)1593202025.0
While Trump was cozying up to Putin, Russia was paying the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan https://t.co/dbKjPHLpgh— Laura Bassett (@Laura Bassett)1593201651.0
My god, the cynical deviousness of covertly paying mujahideen in Afghanistan to attack and kill your great power ri… https://t.co/dTNTO60gaA— Adam Weinstein (@Adam Weinstein)1593202687.0
American soldiers dying so that Putin won’t show Donald’s pee tape. #TrumpsAmerica https://t.co/qcUZ9RS1N0— “Tom the Dancing Bug” comic strip (@“Tom the Dancing Bug” comic strip)1593202194.0
