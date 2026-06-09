Former Trump Deportation 'Commander' Plots A Presidential Run In 2028
Gregory Bovino, former Border Patrol commander-at-large who was the face of President Donald Trump’s disastrous “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota, apparently believes that he can be president.
According to NewsNation, Bovino has launched an exploratory committee ahead of the 2028 presidential election.
"NewsNation is reporting I’m exploring a run for President in 2028. Here’s the truth: My one and only priority is deporting the 106 million illegals who are here. That’s it,” Bovino wrote on X. “My commitment is simple, liberate America from this invasion and restore our quality of life. If running for President is what it takes to actually get it done, then all options are on the table.”
The website for the committee features photos of Bovino in his long black coat, which German media has called a “Nazi look.” The site features the slogan “men fight back” and refers to Bovino, who retired in March, as “The Commander.”
Echoing neo-Nazi rhetoric, the site also refers to the purported spread of “one-world” government under former President Barack Obama and argues that Bovino can usher in a “great restoration” of the country.
Bovino was the face of Trump’s Minnesota immigration raid, which disrupted the lives of thousands, made immigrant communities live in fear, and led to the killing of two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Bovino has repeatedly claimed that undocumented immigrants are a major source of crime in the United States, echoing unfounded allegations from figures like Trump and Stephen Miller, Trump’s racist senior adviser and top architect of his anti-immigrant policies.
But while in charge, Bovino admitted that he was tasked with meeting deportation quotas set by the administration.
Despite trying to portray himself as a tough, military-style figure, Bovino went whining to Fox News last August after California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized him and the troops under his command for trying to intimidate voters.Bovino retired after much of the country turned against Trump’s immigration goons, and he was reassigned within the agency. Since then, he complained to podcaster and conspiracy theorist Lauren Witzke that “our culture is at stake”—a common white supremacist talking point.
Bovino also traveled to Europe in May, where he met up with the leaders of some right-wing extremist movements, including Germany’s Alternative for Germany and Spain’s Vox.
“I am very happy to come over and lend some expertise to the Europeans [to tackle] illegal aliens destroying European culture,” he said, citing Nazi General Erwin Rommel as an inspirational figure.
The Republican Party has increasingly tied itself to the white supremacist movement through continued support of Trump and the rising influence of figures like conservative podcaster and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes.
Bovino considering a 2028 presidential bid shows that the party—and the wider conservative movement—isn’t moderating at all.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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