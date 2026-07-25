OMG GOP WTF: The Malignant Weirdness Of Today's Republican Party
Why are Republicans so weird?
Seriously. There was a time when our disagreements were over taxes, war, and reproductive rights. Those were profound disagreements, but they took place in a shared reality. We agreed on the basic facts, even if we fought bitterly over what to do about them.
Now they’re a toxic blend of corruption, incompetence, weird obsessions, and spectacular self-owns. They aren’t just governing badly. They’re making a mockery of everything they touch.
For example, does Elon Musk really have nothing to focus on beyond Hollywood casting decisions?
Then there’s Trump’s handling of E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist whom he was found liable for sexually abusing. Trump remains obsessed with the $5.6 million judgment against him. At this point, it obviously isn’t about the money. Five million dollars means nothing to him. It’s about continuing to punish the woman who dared hold him accountable.
My God, he is vile.
Meanwhile, there is always a never-ending list of this administration's malicious incompetence.
- Kash Patel to visit enemy nation right before midterms
- Well, sh-t: Trump’s gutted FDA can’t find source of diarrhea parasite
- Trump caught hiding true carnage of Iran war
Trump’s aesthetic tastes have always been a crime against good judgment. I would gladly pay pay-per-view prices to watch the next Democratic president rip every gaudy gold ornament out of the White House and the rest of Washington.
Trump is running out of space for his garish gold garbage
Electing the right people matters. Who wields power matters. Competence matters. Finally, Republicans don't have a monopoly on weird.
Markos Moulitsas is founder and editor of the blogging website Daily Kos and author of three books.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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