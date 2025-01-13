Bannon's 'Woke Right' Drives Split In MAGA Movement
During the United States' 2024 presidential race, much of the Republican Party rallied about Donald Trump's campaign. A long list of Never Trump conservatives endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, but they tended to be people who were no longer influential figures in the GOP.
President-elect Trump's victory was not the "landslide" his supporters say it was; he won the popular vote by roughly 1.5 percent. But he has the support of most Republicans in Congress.
In an article published by the London Evening Standardon January 7, however, journalist Sarah Baxter (who heads the Marie Colvin Center in upstate New York) argues that major divisions are emerging in the MAGA movement as Trump prepares for his return to the White House.
"The fall-out is already consuming the MAGA movement and has led to a split between nativist flame-throwers like Steve Bannon and globalist tech-bros like Elon Musk, as they wrestle for power and influence in the second Trump era," Baxter explains. "Musk, the world's richest man and biggest troll with his own platform, X, has the advantage for now, but the spat has the potential to tear MAGA apart."
Part of this MAGA infighting, according to Baxter, is what she calls the "rise of the woke right" — which she describes as MAGA Republicans who have strong feelings of victimhood.
"Alex Nowrasteh, an immigration expert at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington, has identified five key features of the new woke right," Baxter writes. "These boil down to an obsession with identity politics; an ingrained sense of victimhood; a preoccupation with microaggressions; support for affirmative action for one’s own tribe; and a zero-sum mindset — somebody wins, somebody loses."
Baxter adds, "As with the far left, it can extend to glorifying foreign autocracies, such as Russia and Hungary."
Baxter describes "patriotic correctness" as "the right's version of political correctness."
"The biggest crybaby 'victims' are the January 6 rioters and their defenders, who have partially succeeded in rewriting the history of that day," Baxter says. "Those awaiting pardons by Trump fancifully promote themselves as unfairly punished patriots who stood up for 'We the People' in defense of the U.S. Constitution against hordes of Antifa and agent provocateurs in the FBI and 'deep state'…. The left's embrace of cancel culture has been enthusiastically adopted by the right."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- MAGA Extremists Aim To Crash US Economy And Then 'Rebuild Society' ›
- Bannon Reportedly Has Taped Interviews With Jeffrey Epstein -- On Subjects Including Trump ›
- Musk Rips 'Evil' Bannon As Former Trump Aide Says He's 'Owned' By China ›
- New York Prosecutors Intensify Fraud Probe Of Steve Bannon ›
- Steve Bannon’s Intellectual Influences Are Mostly Fascists And White Supremacists ›