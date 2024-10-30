MAGA Extremists Aim To Crash US Economy And Then 'Rebuild Society'
"War Room" host Steve Bannon has often described himself as a "Leninist" — not because he actually embraces communist ideology, but because he applies one of Vladimir Lenin's principles to the MAGA movement.
Lenin famously argued that before a revolutionary movement can make serious progress, it first needs to tear down existing political structures. And Bannon believes the U.S. must be purged of Democrats and non-MAGA Republicans before a total MAGA revolution can come about.
In an October 29 post on X, formerly Twitter, Politix.fm's Brian Beutler argued that some MAGA Republicans are seriously talking about tanking the U.S. economy on purpose in order to give the country a full-fledged MAGA makeover.
Beutler highlights a tweet posted by far-right Trump supporter @FischerKing64, who acknowledged that some of the things Trump is proposing — including "mass deportations" and "firing" government employees in big numbers — could, in fact, create an economic crisis.
@FischerKing64 tweeted, "Markets will tumble. But when the storm passes and everyone realizes we are on a sounder footing, there will be a rapid recovery to a healthier, sustainable economy."
Beutler, in response, warned that @FischerKing64 is making an argument for crashing the economy on purpose.
Beutler posted, "An important story here for the campaign press corps. Trump's top backer, whom Trump has promised to hand this very remit, acknowledges the plan is to crash the economy and markets so they can rebuild society in MAGA's image. I don't think most Trump voters were in on that plan!"
Beutler, in a separate tweet, noted that @FischerKing64 was using "false premises" to push a "bad plan."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Trump Roasted For Gibberish Answer On ChildcareTo Economic Club ›
- Nobel Economists Warn Foolish Trump Schemes Would 'Reignite Inflation' ›
- Why Nobel Economists Spoke Up To Warn Public On Trump Policies ›
- GOP Pollster Warns Trump Is Losing Ground To Harris On Economy ›
- Likely Trump Treasury Appointee Would Wreak Havoc On World Economy ›
- America Is Still Great -- But Trump Threatens Our Prosperity And Freedom ›