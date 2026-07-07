Trump Keeps Fleecing His Cult Followers For Billions (Because They're Morons)
Donald Trump is using the office of the presidency to enrich himself.
Who the heck knows why he needs more money, given that he already has a bunch of it. It’s pathological. But what makes Trump’s corruption particularly stunning is that much of the money he has made has come directly from his own followers.
Trump’s cryptocurrency schemes have made him billions while producing the inevitable inverse effect: taking billions from his strongest supporters—to the tune of $2.3 billion, according to a Reuters analysis.
You’d think that would enrage them.
You’d think wrong.
“All but three of the 27 individual investors interviewed for this article said they knew of Donald Trump’s history of bankruptcies, unpaid contractors and failed ventures,” Reuters reported in June. “Still, most said they believed that his position at the apex of American political power and what they perceived as his business acumen ensured lucrative returns on their investments.”
So three were irredeemable morons, and the other 24 are, uh, also that. They deserved to lose their money.
Take Matt, a machinist from Indiana who calls himself a “loser,” though not because he trusted Trump.
Even after losing nearly $33,000, he still refuses to blame the Trump family. Instead, he believes Democrats and anti-Trump investors deliberately drove down the value of the family’s crypto ventures by betting against them. In his view, “globalists” suffering from so-called Trump Derangement Syndrome are conspiring to short—betting that its price will decrease—Trump’s projects.
Maybe that theory would make sense if Trump were also losing money. But he’s not. He’s laughing all the way to the bank.
If only Matt and his fellow losers had read the fine print.
“World Liberty disclosed in fine print at the bottom of its website and elsewhere that the Trump family would receive the lion’s share of revenue from token sales,” Reuters reported. “In marketing materials, it included disclaimers that its token was not an investment and that buyers should not expect to make a profit. The website for the $TRUMP meme coin contains similar warnings.”
I had to go look it up myself, and it’s a beauty. Take note of the hideous, creepy-ass Trump illustration at the top.
“$WLFI is not equity or a share in any entity, and does not confer any financial interest in any entity, and $WLFI holders are not members of WLF,” it says, clarifying that there is no real value to the token.
The $TRUMP memecoin website is even more direct: “Trump Memes are intended to function as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the ideals and beliefs embodied by the symbol ‘$TRUMP’ and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type.”
In other words, it’s not even pretending to have intrinsic value. Essentially, it’s just a great way to spend money as an “expression of support” for the president, taking more money he doesn’t need from machinists and other sad-sack supporters who do.
Then, buried in the terms and conditions, comes another warning: “Please be aware that the price of Trump Memes may be extremely volatile and you may experience substantial losses in connection with a sale or other disposition of Trump Memes.”
Mission accomplished.
Another investor interviewed by Reuters believes he could still make money—if only he were allowed to sell. But World Liberty has at least partially locked up token sales until 2030. He refused to let Reuters use his name because, he said, “I’m afraid of being targeted by the president of the United States,” adding that “the MAGA crowd has shown, over and over, how relentless they are when it comes to defending their Dear Leader.”
Sadly, Reuters doesn’t tell us more about the three investors who didn’t know about Trump’s long history of business failures. But really, all 27 should have known better.
Then again, it’s no different from voting.
No matter how much evidence people are given of Trump’s corruption, incompetence, or failed ventures, millions convince themselves that this time will be different.
It never is.
The remarkable thing isn’t that Trump keeps finding new ways to profit from his supporters. It’s that they keep volunteering to be fleeced.
Markos Moulitsas is founder and editor of the blogging website Daily Kos and author of three books.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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