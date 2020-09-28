Trump Campaign Blames Democrats For Former Campaign Manager's Suicide Threat
The Trump campaign is blaming "Democrats and disgruntled RINOs" for the reported self-harm threat of its former campaign manager Brad Parscale.
"The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family," said Trump campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh.
Parscale, according to multiple reports, barricaded himself in the Florida home he and his wife live in. She called police saying he had access to multiple weapons and was threatening self harm.
Statement from @realDonaldTrump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh https://t.co/NKuJrtmImz— John Roberts (@John Roberts)1601255732.0
A SWAT team was able to intervene and take him to a hospital.
Notice the difference in statements from the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign:
Compare how the Biden and Trump campaign react to the Parscale news https://t.co/4VOap5pM0G https://t.co/WU5TrNJcJA— Rumpole of the Bayou (@Rumpole of the Bayou)1601258024.0
