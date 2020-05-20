Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Campaign Cites Bogus Medical Society To Defend Unproven Medication

@jeisrael

Trump campaign chief Brad Parscale

Donald Trump's reelection campaign manager on Tuesday defended Trump's preventive use of an anti-malaria drug unproven to work against the coronavirus, citing a fringe medical group known for promoting fake science.

"The press is going nuts over @realDonaldTrump taking hydroxychloroquine (prescribed by doctor)," Brad Parscale tweeted. "Of course, if he's doing it, they must oppose it. But the Assoc. of American Physicians & Surgeons says otherwise."

He linked to an April press release by the group titled "Hydroxychloroquine Has about 90 Percent Chance of Helping COVID-19 Patients" that claims it has "clear and convincing evidence that HCQ may be beneficial in COVID-19."

But unlike the early studies the group references, subsequent research has not backed up claims for the use of hydroxychloroquine against the coronavirus.

In April, a limited study in veterans hospitals found no benefits to the drug as a treatment for the coronavirus and relatively more deaths among those given the drug. In early May, a study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine found the drug did not lower the risk of death or the likelihood of needing a breathing tube for patients treated at Columbia University in New York. A more recent French study also found little evidence that hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Moreover, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is hardly a reliable source of medical information.

In a 2009 profile of the group, Mother Jones' Stephanie Mencimer wrote, "Yet despite the lab coats and the official-sounding name, the docs of the AAPS are hardly part of mainstream medical society. Think Glenn Beck with an MD." She noted that the group's "principles of medical ethics" says it is "evil" and "immoral" for doctors to participate in Medicare or Medicaid; that its journal published a claim that tobacco taxes harm public health; and that a 2008 article on its website suggested Barack Obama may have relied on "a covert form of hypnosis" in his presidential campaign.

The group's executive director is Jane Orient. Orient has decried what she termed the "health risks of homosexual behavior" and written that public accommodations for transgender people amount to a "radical social experiment" that puts at risk the "physical, psychological, and spiritual health" of children. In 2016, she wrote that universal health insurance coverage should not be the nation's goal: "The right to be uninsured is a necessary safeguard — not a threat to the system."

The Southern Poverty Law Center labeled the organization an "ultra-conservative/Libertarian" group with beliefs that "are often at odds with evidence-based modern research about public health." Among the "pseudoscientific and false claims" in its journal, the SPLC noted, were "that HIV does not cause AIDS; that abortion is linked to breast cancer; and that vaccines cause autism."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

association of american physicians and surgeons
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Relief Program Pays $100M To Unlicensed Operators, Harming Food Banks

Ivanka Trump announces food relief program at the White House

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica.

A food relief program championed by President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka is relying on some contractors who lack food distribution experience and aren't licensed to deal in fresh fruits and vegetables.

The contractors on Friday began delivering boxes containing fresh produce to food banks and other nonprofits. Forty-nine out of the 159 contractors picked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver boxes containing produce don't have a requisite license from the same agency, according to a search of the USDA's database using the information released about the contractors.

Keep reading... Show less
food banks