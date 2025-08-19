Boasting About 'No Tax On Tips,' Iowa Republican Caught Tipping...$3
Rep. Mariannette Miller‑Meeks (R-IA) made an unassuming stop at bar in Iowa County, where she celebrated the new “No Tax on Tips” provision.
In a post on the social platform X Monday, she posted her picture at the bar and wrote, “Made a pit stop in Iowa County for lunch at Sun Down Bar and Grill. I got to celebrate No Tax on Tips with our wonderful server, she’s thrilled about this provision and excited to keep more of what she earns!”
Social media users pounced on the details in the photo, pointing out that she left just a $3 tip.
Journalist Matt Fuller wrote: "Is she — is she tipping $3?"
Blake Allen, an attorney, wrote: "Kinda hilarious that she’s tipping $3 by leaving exact change. I’m not saying this is why she’s a horrible underperformer in basically every political race she’s ever run in, but it’s a solid indication of why she does."
Journalist Pablo Manríquez wrote: "$2.81 tip are you effing kidding me??? This lady makes makes $174,000 per year!!!"
"Such a generous $3 tip!!! Maybe don’t post your 'generosity' on social media," wrote a user.
The “No Tax on Tips” provision, part of broader GOP-backed tax initiatives under the Trump administration, lifts federal income taxation on a portion of tip income, aiming to put more cash in the pockets of workers. But the plan raises concerns about its long-term impact on the federal deficit and its uneven benefit across income levels.
Supporters argue it boosts morale and reduces job churn, while critics point out that many low-wage workers already pay little to no income tax and that the exemption could disproportionately benefit higher-net tip earners.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
