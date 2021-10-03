The National Memo Logo

Neo-Nazi Fugitive Organizing Fascist ‘Fight Clubs’ From Europe

@DavidNeiwert

Far-right demonstrators in support of Trump

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

The clubs organize in small local groups, recruiting young white men eager for violence in such dark corners of the internet as the encrypted-chat app Telegram, promising them an outlet in "active clubs" where they can fight and train with weapons. But these are not just fight clubs: They are also fascist gangs who indoctrinate members into neo-Nazi ideology.

The "active clubs," as Karim Zidan at Right Wing Watch and Tess Owens at Vice reported this week, are spreading both nationally and internationally and forming alliances with preexisting fascist groups such as Patriot Front, though in small numbers.

As Democrats Pursue Biden Agenda, Republicans Are Sabotaging The Economy

@kerryeleveld
images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

"What are the Republicans doing?" MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked one of the outlet's reporters as President Joe Biden huddled with House Democrats on Capitol Hill on Friday. "Are they just sitting in their offices playing Yahtzee?"

I chuckled. But frankly, Wallace sold them short. In between their rounds of Tiddlywinks, Republicans managed to shoot down a bill to protect global markets, the national economy, and the full faith and credit of the United States not once, but twice.

The GOP's conduct is beyond cynical—it's full blown political terrorism.

