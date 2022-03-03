The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Mimicking GOP, Putin’s Spy Chief Whines About ‘Cancel Culture’

Sergey Naryshkin

Image via Wikimedia

Eight days after Russia illegally invaded a sovereign country to overthrow its government, reportedly killing thousands of Ukrainian troops and civilians, Vladimir Putin‘s spy chief is now decrying the international sanctions that have crushed the Russian economy.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service director Sergey Naryshkin, using language that many are saying could have been written by the American far-right or Fox News, said:

“The masks are off. The West isn’t simply trying to close off Russia behind a new iron curtain. This is about an attempt to ruin our government – to ‘cancel’ it, as they now say in ‘tolerant’ liberal-fascist circles.”

The quote was posted by The Washington Post’s national security reporter Paul Sonne.

It’s important to note that the Soviet Union “built” the “iron curtain” to separate the USSR from the West, so the analogy is historically inaccurate, misleading, and as some suggest, smacks of false victimhood.

Naryshkin was infamously slammed by Putin at a Kremlin meeting aired around the world last week. Now once again he is being blasted – and widely mocked:

“Cancel culture strikes again,” wrote The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast in response to Naryshkin’s remarks.

“They are really desperate to change the narrative here. If you start a war, you can’t then pretend that YOU are the victim of cancel culture,” a Twitter user replied in agreement.

“This kind of language is exactly the same as the gop messaging from elected officials to tv personalities to online influencers & internet trolls. It’s the same twisting of words and meaning smothered with a thick sauce of contempt. See it?” noted another social media user.

Foreign and defense policy writer, professor of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College Steve Metz replied: “No Sergei, the world is trying to cancel your war criminal, nazi like aggression. The world held its nose and tolerated your fascist government before that.”

“We’ve seen claims of “cancel culture victimhood” from bigots, white supremacists, sexual harassers, rapists, public masterbators, and many others, but this one might trump them all (so to speak). Ridiculous,” added another Twitter user.

“Isn’t it interesting that he uses the same language as Fox News?” asked WGN anchor Steve Grzanich.

He was not alone in that observation.

Clemens Wergin, the chief correspondent for German news outlet Welt: “Everybody is a Nazi or a Fascist it seems who doesn’t do what Russia’s kleptocratic dictatorship wants.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
putin

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Putin Turned His Ukraine Problem Into A Massive Disaster

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin had a problem with Ukraine. It was gradually moving into the Western orbit — expanding trade, building democratic institutions and aspiring to join the European Union and NATO. He saw this course as detrimental to Russian interests and Russian security, and he wasn't wrong.

But one of the pitfalls of leadership is trying to solve a problem that has no solution. Sometimes such difficulties need to be treated more like tornadoes in Oklahoma. You can't prevent them, so you need to find ways to minimize the damage they do.

Keep reading... Show less
putin

Lauren Boebert Raising Money Off State Of The Union Outburst

Rep. Lauren Boebert

cdn.5280.com

Instead of apologizing for interrupting President Joe Biden while he was speaking about the death of his son and other veterans during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is doubling down.

Boebert sent out a fundraising appeal to supporters, asking them to "donate today and help us ensure victory."

Keep reading... Show less
lauren boebert
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}