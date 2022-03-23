The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's editorial board is weighing in on the latest scandal involving former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R), who resigned from his leadership post back in 2018 amid sexual misconduct allegations and multiple campaign finance violations.

This time around, the former disgraced governor is at the center of domestic violence claims as a result of allegations from his own ex-wife, Sheena Greitens. The newspaper notes that on Monday, March 21, court documents allege that her ex-husband "was physically violent toward her and their children and engaged in such 'unstable and coercive behavior' that she and others around him limited his access to firearms."

Donald Trump supporter Evan Neumann has been on the FBI’s wanted list for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. But the chances of Neumann being arrested in the United States have gone way down: Neumann, the Washington Post reports, has been granted political asylum in Belarus — whose far-right president, Alexander Lukashenko, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a supporter of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Washington Post’s Rachel Pannett reports, BelTA — a government-operated television network in Belarus — aired a video of Neumann “signing a migration document and shaking hands with a police official.” That Belarusian official, in the video, told Neumann, “Now, you are completely under the protection of the Republic of Belarus.” And Neumann thanked him in Russian, which is Belarus’ dominant language.

