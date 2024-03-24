Far-Right 'Daily Wire' Finally Dumps Raving Antisemite Candace Owens
On March 22, The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.” The announcement follows Candace Owens’ escalating antisemitic rhetoric. Just days ago, Holocaust-denying antisemite Nick Fuentes said Owens “has been in a full-fledged war against the Jews.”
Last November, Owens and Daily Wire co-founder, Ben Shapiro, engaged in a very public fight over Israel’s war against Hamas. Despite growing tensions, Owens claimed just before being let go by her employer that Shapiro “doesn’t have the power to fire” her.
It’s not surprising that Owens would eventually become embroiled in a scandal over her antisemitism. In 2019, she said, “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.” The Daily Wire still decided to hire her the following year, and since then, she has consistently pushed conspiracy theories and hateful rhetoric at the increasingly extreme platform.
- Antisemitism
- Owens “liked” a post on X (formerly Twitter) that asked a rabbi she has been feuding with whether he is “drunk on Christian blood again.” [Mediaite, 3/18/24]
- Owens warned that “Jews are going to be blamed” if TikTok is banned. [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 3/14/24]
- Owens suggested that there is a Jewish “gang” in Hollywood committing “horrific things” on people. [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 3/8/24]
- Owens lambasted “D.C. Jew[s]” and told Jewish people there is a “rot” in their community. [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 2/14/24]
- Owen defended Ye (formerly Kanye West) against accusations of antisemitism. Rapper Ye posted on Twitter in 2022, “I’m going death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” Owens later took to her show to defend the rapper, saying, “If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic.” [Mediaite, 10/10/22; The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 10/10/22]
- Conspiracy theories
- Owens pushed speculation that the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, is a transgender woman. [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 3/11/24]
- Owens claimed that Hollywood “was created by the CIA.” [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 2/1/24]
- Owens said she likes conspiracy theories “because I view them as mind yoga.” [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 2/14/23]
- Owens suggested that Bill Gates is using mosquitoes to make people allergic to beef. [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 9/22/22]
- On Fox News, Owens said that the January 6 insurrection was “the Reichstag fire happening all over again in America.” [Fox News, Tucker Carlson Tonight, 4/6/21]
- On Fox News, Owens compared vaccine outreach programs to “a child predator” and “Hitler youth programs.” [Fox News, Primetime, 11/5/21]
- Owens said she would rather die of COVID than take the COVID vaccine. Responding to rumors that she was vaccinated, Owens said: “I am not getting this vaccine. Ever! Never going to get it. I don’t care if I’m on my deathbed and they say it can save you, I’m not going to get it. I’m principally now opposed to it, and I do not understand why anyone who is healthy, able-bodied and young would ever get this vaccine if you’re not at risk of COVID.” [Mediaite, 1/5/22]
- Owens baselessly suggested actor Bob Saget may have died from the COVID-19 vaccine. [The Daily Wire, Candace, 1/11/22]
- Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric
- Owens called surrogacy a denial of women’s rights and “an industry for the LGBTQ community.” [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 1/10/24]
- Owens said the existence of trans people is “worse than Jim Crow laws.” [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 4/6/23]
- Owens declared, “The trans agenda is demonic.” [The Daily Wire, Candace Owens, 2/7/23]
- Owens called for the state to take away children from parents of trans kids and parents who take their child to drag queen story hour. [The Daily Wire, Candace, 6/15/22]
- Owens said, “There are freaks, predators, and pedophiles that are all hiding under the LGBT flag.” [The Daily Wire, Candace, 4/26/22]
- Owens slandered LGBTQ teachers saying, “Pedophilia is around the corner.” [The Daily Wire, Candace, 4/5/22]
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
