Poll: Most Americans Favor Prosecuting Capitol Rioters With Tough Penalties
March 18 | 2021
Supporters of Donald Trump clash with the U.S. Capitol police during a riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/TNS
A nationwide poll shows broad support for prosecuting rioters involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but almost half of respondents said they expected penalties would be too lax. According to the poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, 69 percent said it was “very important" for federal authorities to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the insurrection. Support for prosecuting the rioters was strongest among Democrats, 86 percent of whom said it was very important. Even so, a total of 79 percent of Republicans supported prosecution as either very important or somewhat important. However, a n...
