The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New Hampshire’s GOP Governor Awards School Funding To For-Profit Education Outfit

Gpv. Chris Sununu

americanindependent.com


New Hampshire received about $156 million from the December pandemic relief bill for school relief. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu unilaterally decided to send $6 million of that to a for-profit company that operates homeschooling pods.

The bipartisan Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act contained $13.5 billion in "Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief" funds, known as ESSER II. Under the law, states were required to distribute 90 percent of their share of those funds to local education agencies. The other 10 percent could be used to address emergency educational needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Sununu instructed his Department of Education to issue a no-bid contract to spend $2 million of those funds in 2021 and $4 million more in 2022 on Prenda's "Recovering Bright Futures Program."

According to the department's website, the microschool company will give localities "the opportunity to provide students with access to Learning Pods starting this fall." The pods will be five to 10 elementary or middle-school-aged students, taught by Prenda's employees in school buildings or other public locations.

According to Prenda's site, the educators it provides for these pods are not teachers but "guides." These requirements to become one of these guides are minimal; they must be at least 18 years old, pass a criminal check, be certified in CPR and first aid, have some facility with technology, and have "6 months of experience (paid or unpaid) working with children (other than your own) in the last 5 years. Volunteering counts!"

Under the contract, the company will receive $5,000 per pupil. That amount is higher than the $3,708-per-student payments the state provides to local schools in "Adequacy Aid," money to ensure each receives an adequate public education, according to the Concord Monitor.

Though the Sununu administration claimed these largely unregulated microschools "are particularly helpful to students who have experienced learning loss and will thrive with more individualized attention," little data is available to indicate how effective they are. Prenda's website says they have provided services to about 4,000 kids to date.

In an emailed statement, New Hampshire state Representative Mel Myler (D), a member of the House Committee on Education, told the American Independent:

Chris Sununu took millions of dollars in federal funds meant to help public schools reopen and remain open during the pandemic and gave it to an unaccountable Koch-funded firm.
Chris Sununu's decision to use federal funds to advance his anti-public school agenda and help a shady for-profit organization, rather than providing public schools the resources they need to prepare for the next phase of the pandemic, could have serious consequences for our teachers and students.

According to a Truthout report, Prenda is backed by multiple nonprofits linked to petrochemical billionaire Charles Koch.

A Sununu spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry for this story.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Related Articles Around the Web
chris sununu

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Cruz Torched On Twitter For Sleazy Attack On CNN Correspondent

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Ted Cruz

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With Afghanistan having fallen to the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, CNN's Clarissa Ward has been on the ground in Kabul fearlessly covering that tense and dangerous situation. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, on Monday, used the tragedy to take a cheap, baseless shot at Ward, and he is being slammed for it on Twitter.

Ward, reporting on Afghanistan's transition from a fragile democracy to a far-right Islamist dictatorship under the Taliban, was wearing a head covering and concealing her hair:

Keep reading... Show less
clarissa ward

Republicans Frantically Erasing Trump’s ‘Historic’ Deal With Taliban

images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

As Taliban forces entered Kabul—Afghanistan's capital and largest city—and Afghans rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a last-ditch effort to flee the regime, the Republican National Committee (RNC) decided it no longer wanted to claim credit for the "historic peace agreement" the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban.

As recently as June, the RNC website boasted that Trump had "continued to take the lead in peace talks as he signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would end America's longest war." The RNC page linked to articles calling the deal a "decisive move" toward peace and "the best path" forward for the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less
trump deal with taliban
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}