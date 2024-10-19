Trump To Address Extremist 'Prophets' Who Say He's 'Anointed To Be King'
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a group of extreme right-wing media “prophets” and pastors who have claimed that “demonic forces” are behind the popularity of the Harris campaign, declared that Trump is “anointed to be king,” and said that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz “go to churches that are synagogues of Satan” because they are Baptist and Lutheran.
The 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting, scheduled for October 21 in North Carolina, is apparently being organized by Clay Clark, co-founder of the ReAwaken Tour, which holds events across the country that have featured QAnon influencers, pro-Trump “prophets,” Christian nationalists, and figures who have praised Hitler. Clark has promoted numerous conspiracy theories, including that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may have been replaced by a clone created by the Chinese government and that the U.S. government created or worsened Hurricane Helene through “weather manipulation.”
Clark revealed in a recent interview that Eric Trump had asked him to organize the event because “we need to get together the nonwackadoodles.” “That was the phrase Eric used, ‘nonwackadoodles,’” said Clark, “the serious faith leaders, the people that are actually committed to saving this country. And he said, ‘Clay, we need to get them together, my father needs to be able to address this community.’” He added that the event is “an invitation-only thing” and “we're vetting everybody very carefully.”
Clark claimed in an interview with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec (who also stated during the interview that he will attend the event) that “of the faith leaders and the pastors that are committed to coming to this event — which is an invite-only, you can’t buy a ticket — so far, we have over 300 million YouTube subscribers represented in the audience, so that means we have some of the biggest, needle-moving pastors and faith leaders that are coming from all across America to hear directly from Donald J. Trump.”
Although a list of attendees does not seem to be publicly available, Clark has suggested multiple pro-Trump “prophets” and outlets will be in attendance and even speaking alongside Trump. Promoting the event, Clark said that “some of America's leading pastors will be in attendance — people like Jonathan Cahn, Mark Driscoll, Robin Bullock. I mean, it's going to be incredible. Steve Shultz, ElijahStreams.” Clark also noted in a separate interview that “prophet” Amanda Grace would be in attendance.
The figures Clark mentions as planning to attend notably stem from an influential “prophetic” charismatic Christian movement that has been mobilizing supporters ahead of the election and reportedly believes reelecting Trump is part of a spiritual war against demons.
Here are some of the extreme media figures and supposed “nonwackadoodles” that Trump will be addressing, according to Clark:
- Jonathan Cahn is a “doomsday prophet” and author who has claimed that the Bible predicted Trump’s 2016 election and suggested that progressive cultural change is a result of ancient gods influencing cultural shifts. Cahn has claimed that an ancient goddess is “seeking to possess an entire generation” into supporting LGBTQ rights and compared abortion to “child sacrifice.” He also recently spoke at the “Million Women” worship rally in Washington D.C., where he used a sledgehammer to hit a “pagan altar to ‘Ishtar,’ an ancient Messopotiamian goddess whom he claims is behind ‘the sexual immorality that that enslaves this culture,’” per Rolling Stone. In an interview with Posobiec, Clark confirmed that Cahn is “going to be one of the speakers.”
- Robin Bullock is a pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” who has said that “Trump was anointed to be king twice,” claiming that Trump has “been president this whole time” and “heaven recognizes him as president.” Bullock also bizarrely claimed to have traveled into the future and prevented an assassination attempt against Trump. He has also claimed that he “watched [God] create the world one time,” predicted that the “glory” of God “will invade the halls of Congress” and “demon-possessed congressmen are going to manifest,” and said that there are “witches and warlocks employed” at the U.N. “advising government officials.”
- Amanda Grace is a self-proclaimed “prophet” who shares her prophetic visions, which she claims come from God, on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Grace has said that the “Lord warned” her that an assassination against Trump would happen and likened Trump to David avoiding assassination in the Bible. She has also pushed bizarre rhetoric, warning of highly technologically advanced “mermaids and water people” spreading “wickedness” and calling for “hand-to-hand combat.”
- Steve Shultz is the host of ElijahStreams, an online streaming outlet that hosts “prophets” and “prophetic guests” who have pushed extreme rhetoric on the program, including guests who attributed the Maui wildfires to “demonic attack” by a fire-breathing dragon upset over the legality of abortion and who invoked QAnon conspiracy theories. Shultz himself has pushed conspiracy theories, including linking the 2024 solar eclipse to CERN’s Large Hadron Collider restarting and a comet supposedly passing on the same day, claiming it was an “occultic opportunity” for them “to open up a gateway for Satan to come out.”
- Mark Driscoll is a right-wing pastor who previously resigned from a pastorship after being accused of bullying and mismanagement of church funds. He recently suggested that “demonic forces” are “driving the surge” behind the popularity of the Harris/Walz campaign. He also attacked Harris for being Baptist and Walz for being Lutheran, declaring that “they go to churches that are synagogues of Satan.”
Eric Trump has promoted the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting to several prophetic media figures, including on ElijahStreams and in an interview with Amanda Grace, during which Trump said Clark had been “the backbone of so much of this event.”
Since Donald Trump left office, he and his family and allies have increasingly engaged with and embraced extreme prophetic media, including figures who have asserted that Trump has been “anointed” by God. Clark even bragged last year that “Trump’s inner circle is embracing the prophets.”
Members of Trump's “inner circle” also appeared at another event organized by Clark on October 18. The two-day event is also supposed to feature right-wing commentators who have pushed the conspiracy theory that Hurricane Helene was a controlled or manipulated weather event.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
