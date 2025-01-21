'Saved By God' -- But Trump Doesn't Touch Bible As He Takes Oath
During his presidential swearing-in inaugural ceremony, Donald Trump several times invoked God, while inexplicably not placing his hand on either of the two Bibles Melania Trump held at his side.
“I was saved by God to make America great again,” Trump told the former presidents, lawmakers, and billionaires in attendance at the Capitol Rotunda. “We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God,” Trump also declared, adding, “We will not forget our God.”
Many, including the deputy chief of staff to a Democratic Congressman, noted that Trump did not place his hand on the Bible. And while not a constitutional requirement, it was a striking anomaly.
Also reporting Trump not being sworn in with a hand on the Bible, the New York Postnoted, “Trump used both a family Bible and the so-called Lincoln Bible, which was sworn on by the 16th president in 1861 as well as Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013.”
“Instead,” the Post reported, “Trump stood with his left arm down by his side as he raised his right hand for the oath of office.”
Few presidents have skipped the hand-on-the-Bible portion of the swearing in.
President John Quincy Adams in 1825 reportedly used a law book instead of a Bible, according to PBS.
“In 1901, Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was hastily sworn in after the assassination of President William McKinley,” notes Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “Roosevelt had rushed to Buffalo, where McKinley had been shot by an anarchist named Leon Czolgosz. Roosevelt took the oath of office at the home of a friend, and no Bible was used during the private ceremony.”
In 1963, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, “believed it was best for a reeling nation to know that a president was in place immediately. As Johnson was preparing to take the oath of office aboard Air Force One, a Bible was not available. Kennedy’s personal Roman Catholic missal was found in his living quarters,” according toThe Washington Post.
But this may be the first time a president has been sworn in with a Bible by his side yet without putting their hand on it.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
