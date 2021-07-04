Justice Thomas Says Federal Laws Against Marijuana No Longer Needed

.
Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s most conservative judges, said the contradicting policies on marijuana in the United States make it difficult to understand federal laws against the cultivation and use of the drug. The judge believes the federal laws regarding the possession of marijuana, following the precedent of the 2005 Supreme Court’s ruling, are outdated with how the legal system approaches the drug today. Thomas wrote, “A prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach.” Thom...
