#EndorseThis: Colbert Roasts The Royals And Piers Morgan

Stephen Colbert

Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

With four years of an imbecile in the Oval Office, late night hosts have had a plethora of material to keep viewers amused, however darkly. But Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry -- and its aftermath -- offer an entirely new comic opportunity.

All late night hosts have had their way with the Royal Family, but it's Stephen Colbert for the win. It's a joy to watch him dismantle the "royal rebuttal" and take down "Spotted Dick" Piers Morgan, who had an embarrassing tantrum and then quit Good Morning Britain.

Dressed in a ridiculous herald outfit, Colbert notes how "fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers." He doesn't let up -- and you will laugh.

Palace Refutes Meghan And Harry's Claim Of Royal Racism, Piers Morgan Quits In A Fit www.youtube.com

royal family racism

Former Candidate Blurts The Ugly Truth About GOP Voter Suppression

Former GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke

Screenshot from Ron Filipkowski's Twitter (@RonFilipkowski)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A former Senate Republican candidate on Tuesday copped to her political party's blatant push for voter suppression after the GOP lost control of the Senate in a pair of runoff elections in January 2021.

lauren witzke

