With No Evidence, Comer Says Biden 'Sold Access To Enemies For Decades' (VIDEO)

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) baselessly accused President Joe Biden of what could be considered treason while discussing Hunter Biden on Friday's edition of Senator Ted Cruz's (R-TX) Verdict podcast.

"I think that Joe Biden has been selling access to our enemies for decades," Comer alleged. "I think that..."

Cruz interrupted, "So long before Hunter was involved?"

Comer confirmed, "Long before."

Cruz followed up.

"So let me stop you on that," Cruz said. "You said he is been selling access to our enemies for decades. That — that on the face of it is an extraordinary statement. What's your basis for that?" he asked Comer.

"Basis is, you know, if you study Joe Biden, like I have, he's always been cash-strapped. He's never had a successful career in investing or anything like that," Comer asserted.

"Then you look at the assets he's accumulated on a Senate salary, it's pretty impressive. And you look at the upkeep to those assets. I, I believe that. If we, you know..." Comer continued.

Cruz quipped, "So you're saying a classic Corvette doesn't buy itself?"

Comer replied, "No."

Watch below via The Recount or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

