The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Comer Admits Purpose Of Biden 'Investigation' Is To Elect Trump (VIDEO)

James Comer

Rep. James Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) appears to have admitted to actually weaponizing the federal government for political gain.

Rep. Comer, Republican of Kentucky, appeared to tell Fox News early Monday morning that his investigations into Hunter Biden are actually designed to help Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election.

“We have talked to you about this on the show, about how the media can just not ignore this any longer. In an op-ed in The Washington Post, it says, ‘Millions Flowed to Biden Family Members. Don’t Pretend It Doesn’t Matter,’” said Fox News host Ashley Strohmier, as HuffPostreported Monday. “So do you think that because of your investigation, that is what’s moved this needle with the media?”

“Absolutely. There’s no question,” Comer replied, sounding very similar to Kevin McCarthy in 2015 (below) when the GOP House leader admitted the Benghazi investigations were designed to hurt Hillary Clinton in the polls. “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is seven points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

Comer citied one recent poll, but many polls show President Joe Biden beating Donald Trump, and overall, while it is still very early, the polls are very close.

“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” McCarthy had said. “But we put together a Benghazi Special Committee, a Select Committee ― what are her numbers today?” McCarthy told Fox News at the time. “Her numbers are dropping, why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened.”

HuffPost notes that “in reality, despite House Republicans’ efforts to portray Biden as hopelessly corrupt, the committee didn’t present any evidence in its hearings that directly implicated Biden.”

Watch Comer below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
James Comer

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Hi! I'm Donald And I'd Like To Apply For Membership In The Aryan Brotherhood!

@LucianKTruscott
Hi! I'm Donald And I'd Like To Apply For Membership In The Aryan Brotherhood!

Former President Donald Trump

The jaws of a legal vise started to tighten on Donald Trump over the weekend as his former lawyer, Ty Cobb, told CNN that “the feds are coming fast” after Trump, and his former client “will go to jail” on charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Keep reading...Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}