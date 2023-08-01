Republicans Claim Biden Calls As Son Lay Dying Prove Corruption (VIDEO)
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), the only member of Congress to sit through Monday’s entire closed-door testimony from House Republicans’ witness in their investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, says President Biden and his son had frequent phone calls to support each other when Beau Biden was dying of cancer.
Republicans have grabbed onto the claim, made by Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer, as supposed proof of criminal activity by President Joe Biden.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, Republican of Texas, on Monday afternoon:
Rep. Jackson was the White House physician during the time then-Vice President Biden’s son was dying and would have known about the family tragedy.
Beau Biden, President Biden’s oldest son and the former Attorney General of Delaware, died of cancer in 2015. His death, is believed to be the result of the “burn pits” the U.S. Military used during the Iraq War.
Rep. Goldman, who is also an attorney, told reporters Monday that Devon Archer “was unequivocal and stated very clearly that they never discussed any business on that phone conversations that were niceties. And there was a hello. And there was talk about the weather or whatever it was, but it was never any business.”
“And I think it’s really important to remember that during this time period that we’re talking about here, Beau Biden, Hunter Biden’s brother, and President Biden’s son, became very ill with cancer and died,” Rep. Goldman continued. “That was in the spring of 2015. And the witness describes in vivid detail about how devastating that was to both Hunter Biden and to Joe Biden, and how their communications picked up dramatically in the aftermath.”
“Because Joe Biden was calling his son to check on him and Hunter Biden was calling his dad to check on him. It had nothing to do with business. And that is the sum and substance of what the testimony was.”
Goldman also told reporters Devon Archer “categorically” denied there was any bribe to Hunter Biden or Joe Biden, contrary to what Republicans, especially House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY), have alleged.
On social media Goldman also debunked Republicans’ case against President Biden.
“I just left the interview of Devon Archer and I was the only member who stayed for the whole time,” he wrote. “These are the facts: 1) Archer testified that Joe Biden NEVER discussed any business with Hunter and his associates. 2) there was no bribe from Burisma to Joe or Hunter.”
Watch videos above and below or at this link.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
