Rep. Comer Claims 'Informant' On Biden Family Has 'Disappeared' (VIDEO)

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair James Comer had a “dog ate my homework” excuse for not coming up with the goods following what was supposed to have been his “judgment day” for President Joe Biden’s international crime family. He lost his informant.

The Kentucky Republican showed up on Fox News over the weekend and told Maria Bartiromo his sad tale. “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant,” the Kentucky representative told Bartiromo. “We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

And the informant is one of those tricky international spies who has used spycraft to go dark. “Well, we’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” Comer said. “Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high-profile or anything like that.”

Bartiromo was having a hard time figuring this all out. “Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?” Bartiromo asked, then asked again, “Are there whistleblowers or informants missing right now?” Since they’re both likely imaginary, she can take her pick.

Last Wednesday, Comer promised that he was going to blow the lid off the Biden family’s notorious record of international crime. “For the first time,” he said, “the American people are gonna see actual bank records that show wire transfers from adversaries around the world into a web of LLCs that were owned or controlled by the Bidens and then those transfers were made back into the Biden family accounts.”

The actual press conference at which this was supposed to happen was a flop and The New York Times headline tells it all: “House Republican Report Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by President Biden.”

“After four months of investigation, House Republicans who promised to use their new majority to unearth evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden acknowledged on Wednesday that they had yet to uncover incriminating material about him,” the Times reported, “despite their frequent insinuations that he and his family have been involved in criminal conduct and corruption.”

The missing informant must have taken it all.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

James Comer

