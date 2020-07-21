Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

school reopening
Trump Defends Confederate Flag In Fox Interview

@AyshaQamar

Trump with anchor Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday

Video screenshot from Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace / Washington Post Youtube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

If you have difficulty getting through interviews with Donald Trump. Brace yourself for his latest. On Fox News Sunday, Trump discussed a variety of topics with host Chris Wallace this morning including his take on the Confederate flag. Not only did he defend his stance against removing Confederate symbols and statutes throughout the country, but he added the flag did not offend him because it serves as a representation of the South—once again failing to acknowledge its racist history.

"When people proudly hang their Confederate flags, they're not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South," Trump said. He even had the audacity to attempt to compare it to movements against racial injustice.

