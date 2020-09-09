Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: When Trump Told The Truth About Covid-19 (For Just Under One Minute)

Whenever Donald Trump or any of his abject minions needs to defend this administration's horrendous abdication on coronavirus, the canned answer is that "nobody knew" how dangerous Covid-19 would prove to be. Of all Trump's thousands of lies, that may turn out to be the worst, because it has cost tens of thousands of American lives – with no end in sight.

The peculiar thing about Trump, however, is that he almost always confesses his crimes in public. He says the quiet part out loud. And that's what he did when journalist and author Bob Woodward interviewed him about his handling of the pandemic last March. Which the Lincoln Project has turned into a handy short video, suitable for sharing.

As the election approaches – and Trump tries to pretend he got this right – it's vital to remember this brief moment when the ugly truth emerged. Yes, #TrumpKnew.



Facebook Political Ad Rules May Suppress Accurate Voting Information

Photo by Sean MacEntee/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Facebook this week said it would bar political ads in the seven days before the presidential election. That could prevent dirty tricks or an “October surprise" and give watchdogs time to fact-check statements. But rather than responding with glee, election officials say the move leaves them worried.

Included in the ban are ads purchased by election officials — secretaries of state and boards of elections — who use Facebook to inform voters about how voting will work. The move effectively removes a key communication channel just as millions of Americans will begin to navigate a voting process different from any they've experienced before.

Keep reading... Show less
