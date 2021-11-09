The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why Even Right-Wing Justices See Danger In Texas Abortion Law

Reprinted with permission from Creators

Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone this week told the Supreme Court that people who object to his state's abortion ban would have a chance to challenge it — eventually. But as Justice Elena Kagan noted, the process that Stone had in mind could take "many years," during which time the law, S.B. 8, would continue to have a severe "chilling effect" on a right the Court has long said the Constitution guarantees.

Keep reading... Show less
texas abortion law

Why Religious Exemption From Vaccine Mandates Is A Big Mistake

cdn.creators.com

Reprinted with permission from Creators

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice once recounted how her grandfather experienced a spiritual revelation. When he lacked the money to fulfill his dream of graduating from Stillman College, he was told he could get a scholarship — but only if he wanted to become a Presbyterian minister. "That's just what I had in mind," he replied.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}