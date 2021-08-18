The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Cruz Torched On Twitter For Sleazy Attack On CNN Correspondent

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Ted Cruz

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With Afghanistan having fallen to the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, CNN's Clarissa Ward has been on the ground in Kabul fearlessly covering that tense and dangerous situation. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, on Monday, used the tragedy to take a cheap, baseless shot at Ward, and he is being slammed for it on Twitter.

Ward, reporting on Afghanistan's transition from a fragile democracy to a far-right Islamist dictatorship under the Taliban, was wearing a head covering and concealing her hair:

Cruz took Ward's attire out of context, implying that it was an endorsement of the Taliban. The far-right Texas senator posted:

It didn't take long for Cruz to be inundated with negative reactions on Twitter. CNN's corporate communications tweeted:

Related Articles Around the Web
clarissa ward

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Republicans Frantically Erasing Trump’s ‘Historic’ Deal With Taliban

images.dailykos.com

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

As Taliban forces entered Kabul—Afghanistan's capital and largest city—and Afghans rushed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a last-ditch effort to flee the regime, the Republican National Committee (RNC) decided it no longer wanted to claim credit for the "historic peace agreement" the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban.

As recently as June, the RNC website boasted that Trump had "continued to take the lead in peace talks as he signed a historic peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, which would end America's longest war." The RNC page linked to articles calling the deal a "decisive move" toward peace and "the best path" forward for the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less
trump deal with taliban

New Hampshire’s GOP Governor Awards School Funding To For-Profit Education Outfit

Gpv. Chris Sununu

americanindependent.com


New Hampshire received about $156 million from the December pandemic relief bill for school relief. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu unilaterally decided to send $6 million of that to a for-profit company that operates homeschooling pods.

Keep reading... Show less
chris sununu
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}