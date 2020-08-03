Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Manhattan D.A. Is Probing Trump For Possible Fraud And 'Protracted Criminal Conduct'

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr.

Screenshot

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In New York City, new court filings by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, according to the New York Times, indicate that President Donald Trump may be under investigation for possible fraud.

According to Times reporters William K. Rashbaum and Benjamin Weiser, the filings indicate a "significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past." And in the filings, Vance's office argues that Trump should have to comply with subpoenas that demanded eight years of the president's financial and tax documents.

Rashbaum and Weiser explain, "The reports, including investigations into the president's wealth and an article on the congressional testimony of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, said that the president may have illegally inflated his net worth and the value of his properties to lenders and insurer."

According to the Associated Press, Vance has been investigating reports of "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization."

The Supreme Court recently ruled that Vance's office had a right to demand Trump's financial documents as part of an investigation — and that Trump was not sheltered from such requests. Trump had been arguing that executive privilege sheltered him from Vance's inquiries.

Vance's prosecutors have been investigating to determine, among other things, whether hush money payments to women Trump had extramarital affairs with — including adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal — were illegal.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cyrus vance jr
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Falsely Accuses Nevada Of Using Pandemic To 'Steal' 2020 Election

'I Don't Kid': Trump Denies He Joked About Slowing Virus Tests

Donald Trump claimed on Monday that a Nevada bill to help people vote from home during the coronavirus pandemic was an illegal coup d'état.

"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada's clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state," Trump tweeted. "Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"

The Nevada state legislature on Sunday passed a bill that will ensure mail ballots are sent to every active voter in November's elections. The bill passed along party lines, and Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, is expected to sign it.

Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that voting by mail will make the 2020 election "fraudulent," though research has shown voter fraud in the United States is exceptionally rare. Although many states make no distinction between absentee voting and other mail-in balloting, he has suggested that absentee voting is just fine.

Nevada used a similar approach for its June primary, mailing ballots to all voters automatically. Asked Friday by state legislators if she was aware of any fraud in that election, the state's Republican secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, said no. "To my knowledge … we've not had any cases of fraud that have been reported to us," she answered.

Trump has also argued that the Postal Service will be unable to handle delivering mailed-in ballots. His administration has repeatedly sought to cut funding for the U.S. Postal Service, and his handpicked postmaster general recently announced a plan to slow mail delivery and reduce overtime for employees.

On Sunday, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted a photo of less than two dozen Trump supporters protesting against the bill: "@realDonaldTrump's supporters are out in force today protesting Nevada Dems' attempts to ram through mass mail-in voting & ballot harvesting. Dems want to use the pandemic to destroy election integrity."

Trump lost Nevada in 2016 by 2.4 percent. According to FiveThirtyEight, he is currently trailing Joe Biden by 6.5 percent in the state's polling average.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
2020 presidential election