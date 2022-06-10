The National Memo Logo

D.C. Bar Discipline Office Files Ethics Charges Over Giuliani's Election Lies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The D.C. ethics investigation is separate from an attorney misconduct probe in New York related to Giuliani's election claims. A New York court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in June, finding that the Republican former Manhattan U.S. attorney had made "demonstrably false and misleading" statements against the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

