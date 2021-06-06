The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

benjamin netanyahu

Greene Demands Biden Respond On Wuhan Lab Questions…By June 31!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A couple of days ago, alleged congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter to Joe Biden. I read it; you don't have to. Unless you read at a third grade level or worse, it might be hard for you to follow. It essentially boils down to "Wuhan lab … Chinese-made virus … fire Fauci or we'll impeach him … but his EMAILS, derpity-derpity-derp."

marjorie taylor greene

