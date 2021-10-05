The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Police At Capitol On Jan. 6

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Florida man who assaulted police officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Monday, the Justice Department said.

Keep reading... Show less
capitol insurrection prosecutions

Yes, Childcare Qualifies As ‘Real Infrastructure’ — And Here’s Why

cdn.creators.com

Reprinted with permission from Creators

Sometimes real life catches up with unreal politics, and the good news is that this is happening at last for universal child care. In many — if not most — families, mothers still have primary responsibility for the care of children, and yet, whether out of preference, economic necessity or both, 57 percent of women are now in the workforce, including 75 percent of America's 9 million single moms.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}