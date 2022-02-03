The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel, and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Biden's Federal  Reserve Nominees Come Under Right-Wing Attack

Washington (AFP) - Though set up as an institution operating above the partisan fray in Washington, the Federal Reserve has again become a political football, with Republicans and business groups attacking President Joe Biden's nominees to serve on the central bank's board.

Biden last month announced a slate of candidates who would at long last fill all the seats of the seven-member board, and include the first Black woman to hold the position since the Fed was founded 108 years ago.

Greene Paid For Marketing On 'Gab' Site Favored By Racists And Anti-Semites

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has paid $36,741 in marketing costs to Gab, a social media site that’s been a haven for white nationalists, anti-Semites, and pro-violence extremists.

Gab was founded in 2016 as a supposed “free speech” alternative to other social media sites. The site has been filled with violent rhetoric and is popular with white nationalists and anti-Semites, including the person who allegedly committed the 2018 deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gab CEO Andrew Torba has a history of pushing anti-Semitism and supporting anti-Semites. He also praised and encouraged the January 6 insurrectionists.

