Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's Election Lies: 'Nobody Cares About 2020'

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is concerned that former President Donald Trump's fixation on false election conspiracy theories will make it difficult for Republicans to win elections in 2022.

On his talk radio show "The Brian Kilmeade Show," which is nationally syndicated by Fox News Radio, he said that, in a recent conversation with some of Trump's friends, he discussed a recent Trump rally speech: "After the Arizona rally they called him up and said that's the worst speech you ever gave."

DeSantis Appears Willing To Support Ugly Anti-LGBT 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday for the first time showed support for an anti-LGBTQ bill that bans discussion of LGBTQ issues or topics in schools while forcing teachers to out children to their parents at home.

“In terms of the schools, we’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, you know, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet. Do all this other stuff,'” DeSantis said Monday, Florida Politics reports. “They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate.”

