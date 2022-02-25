The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Covid Nearly Killed Cavuto --Who Still Won’t ‘Debate’ Fox Anti-Vax Propaganda

Neil Cavuto

Veteran Fox News host Neil Cavuto returned to the network this week after an unexplained, month-long absence to tell viewers he not only got Covid for the second time, but he nearly died. “It really was touch and go,” he said, while describing his lengthy stay in intensive care. “Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here,” he added.

The miraculously safe and effective Covid vaccine saved Cavuto’s life, but that won’t change Fox News’ programming as it remains committed to pandemic nihilism and aggressively spreading lies about America’s public health crisis. Even if the immunocompromised Cavuto had died, Rupert Murdoch’s network wouldn’t have spent ten minutes reflecting on its role in the carnage that surrounds the pandemic of the unvaccinated in 2022, where nearly 2,000 people are still dying everyday simply because they refuse to get the jab.

Mass Anti-War Protests Erupt In Russia With Thousands Arrested

Anti-war demonstration in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 23, 2022

Photo by Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spread around the world Thursday … including across Russia. By the end of the day, reports had more than 1,600 people arrested at protests in more than 50 Russian cities, with more than 900 of them in Moscow.

The protests in Russia were noteworthy because a brutal response was expected and explicitly threatened, with the government warning of “severe punishment for mass riots.” As the arrest numbers show, that response did materialize.

