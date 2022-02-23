The National Memo Logo

New Poll Shows Putin’s Stooges Are Politically Isolated — Even In GOP

GOP Voters Not on Board With Putin's stooges in GOP

Despite Donald Trump's love affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Republican voters have managed to catch on to the fact that Russia is not a trustworthy American ally.

Newly released Civiqs polling shows that among voters overall, 74% view Russia as more of a foe than a potential ally—including 67% of Republican voters (chart below).

In fact, Civiqs tracking dating back to the beginning of Trump's tenure in January 2017 shows that, within months of the 2016 election, Republican voters started to get the sense that Russia didn't exactly have America's best interests at heart. So while GOP voters started out feeling pretty relaxed about Russia in late December 2016, with only 30% calling the country a foe and 40% saying it was a potential ally, the script had entirely flipped by early April 2017, with just 30% calling Russia an ally versus 40% naming it a foe.

Things began to shift in early January 2017 following an increasing focus on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 outcome that took most Americans by surprise, to put it lightly. On Jan. 6, 2017, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a declassified version of its report on Russian interference in 2016, combining intelligence from the FBI, CIA, and NSA. The report concluded with "high confidence" that “Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election,” including the hacking of personal email accounts of Democratic Party officials, among others.

That declassified report appears to have turned things around even for Republican voters. Here's the trend among Republican voters viewing Russia as foe/ally over the past half dozen years:

  • Jan 2017: 29% foe/40% ally
  • Jan 2018: 41% foe/32% ally
  • Jan 2019: 48% foe/25% ally
  • Jan 2020: 47% foe/25% ally
  • Jan 2021: 60% foe/18% ally
  • Jan 2022: 66% foe/14% ally

A series of events over the past handful of years seem to have contributed to Republicans' increasing view that Putin's Russia was working at cross purposes with American interests. Views of Russia as foe got a boost after events such as the 2018 Helsinki summit, in which Trump proved to be a Putin puppet on the world stage.

But the bottom line is, the pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party is wildly out of step with Americans and even two-thirds of the their own party.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Florida GOP Candidate Threatens Cop Who Ticketed Him — And Video Goes Viral

Florida GOP Candidate Threatens Officer

Florida just knows how to pick ‘em. A Republican congressional candidate from Florida has made his rounds on Twitter for not only arguing but allegedly threatening police officials. Running for election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 16th Congressional District, Martin Hyde not only argued with a police officer who pulled him over but targeted the officer’s background. Body camera footage of the incident, which occurred on Feb. 14, has gone viral on social media, with many criticizing Hyde.

“You are making career decisions,” the Sarasota Republican threatened Officer Julia Beskin. According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Beskin had pulled over Hyde for speeding and texting while driving. During the stop, Beskin also cited Hyde for the failure to produce a valid registration.

Keep reading... Show less
Kremlin Fifth Column: The GOP Gives Aid And Comfort To Putin

@DevilsTower

Moscow Mitch

On Monday, Russian authoritarian ruler Vladimir Putin moved additional Russian forces into Ukraine, declaring that two regions in eastern Ukraine were now “independent republics.” On Tuesday, Putin expanded the scope of the new nations he peremptorily formed out of the territory of a neighboring country, setting up an excuse to occupy a much larger area and engage in direct military conflict with Ukrainian government forces.

In response to Putin’s actions, both the United States and European nations took swift actions. Sanctions have been placed on Russia, making it extremely difficult to finance the country’s debt in international markets. Additional sanctions have been placed on Russian state banks. And, most importantly, completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—a pipeline that would have carried 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from Russia to Germany each year—has been halted. This pipeline would have been a major source of revenue for Russia, which has an economy that is heavily dependent on export of fossil fuels.

Keep reading... Show less
