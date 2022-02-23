The National Memo Logo

How Biden’s Rescue Plan Saved Six Million Small Businesses In 2021

Joe Biden's Rescue Plan Helps Small Businesses

Nearly one year ago, President Joe Biden muscled his landmark pandemic stimulus legislation through a Senate with a razor-thin Democratic majority, despite unanimous Republican opposition. The American Rescue Plan Act revitalized the economy and delivered billions of dollars to struggling small businesses, a new report from the nonprofit Invest in America details.

"Today, many small businesses have been able to stay afloat due in part to the aid delivered through the ARP," Awesta Sarkash, government affairs director of the nonprofit Small Business Majority, said in a statement provided to the American Independent Foundation. "These targeted programs bolstered small businesses during difficult times and provided them with the funding they needed to persevere."

Joe Biden

Biden Announces Initial Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine Incursion

@AFP

President Biden speaks in White House East Room about Ukraine after Russian troops entered separatist regions

Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russian banks and the country's wealthy elite after what he said was Moscow's launching of an invasion against Ukraine.

"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said in a televised speech at the White House.

ukraine crisis
