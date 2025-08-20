To Muffle Epstein 'Noise,' Trump Names Missouri AG As New FBI Deputy
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, “a fire-breathing defender” of President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” movement, was brought on this week to serve as co-deputy FBI director next to Dan Bongino — a decision that, despite its shock value, may fail to “quiet the noise” around Jeffrey Epstein’s connection to the president, CNN’s Tom Foreman reports.
Bailey, according to Foreman, is a staunch supporter of Trump, having “tried and failed to intervene in President Trump's criminal conviction in New York.” The Missouri attorney general also fought “against federal government overreach, student loan debt forgiveness, transgender rights and more” and even “[laid] out a conservative fever dream of ways liberals might cheat again before the [2024] election,” Foreman reports.
Still, Bailey has a “thin” resume for his newfound “top federal job at the White House,” Foreman says.
But Bailey’s lack of bonafides is hardly the most alarming factor of the attorney general’s quick ascension among the White House ranks, Foreman notes. Instead, it’s how Bailey’s appointment relates to the Epstein case and Trump’s efforts to quiet the conversation around his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker.
“Bongino has clearly struggled to drop his longstanding claims of a cover up around the case,” Foreman reports. “… Bongino has also expressed some general sense that he doesn't like what the job is showing him. He's not crazy about this job.”
“The question now, though, for many, is, ‘Is [Bongino] now going to be shown the door now that a replacement is standing right next to him?'” Bailey asked. “And of course, the question for the White House is, ‘Does any of this do anything to quiet the noise about the Epstein case and the notion that they said they were going to lay it all out there, and they still haven’t?’"
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- A 'Model' Immigrant: Did Melania Know Epstein Before She Met Trump? ›
- Why Trump Tweeted A Conspiracy Smear ›
- "Epstein's Ghost": A Play In One Act ›
- Will The Epstein Scandal Force MAGA Rubes To Confront Reality? ›
- Top Trump Officials Meet To Spin Epstein Response ›