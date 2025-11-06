Report: FBI Told House Republicans About 'Worse' Trump Photos In Epstein Files
Several House Republicans have reportedly heard from the Department of Justice (DOJ) that the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein documents are especially compromising for President Donald Trump.
That's according to reporting from former MSNBC, CNN and Fox News reporter David Shuster, who posted to his X account on Wednesday that there is "speculation/rumors sweeping through [the] GOP caucus" about the details of the Epstein files.
"A few GOP house members say they’ve heard from FBI/DOJ contacts that the Epstein files (with copies in different agencies) are worse than Michael Wolff’s description of Epstein photos showing Trump with half naked teenage girls," Shuster wrote.
Shuster is likely referring to an October interview in which Trump biographer Michael Wolff told the Daily Beast that he had personally seen "about a dozen Polaroid snapshots" of Trump and Epstein, in which Trump was photographed with several topless young women on his lap. Wolff said Epstein pulled the photos out of a safe and spread them out "like a deck of cards" on his dining room table. The author told the Beast he saw the photos while visiting Epstein's home at the convicted sex offender's invitation, as Epstein wanted Wolff to write a book about him.
Veteran journalist Shuster further reported that Republicans were "spooked" by Attorney General Pam Bondi's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, after she refused to answer a question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) about whether she had personally seen the photos after the contents of Epstein's safe were confiscated. After Whitehouse asked her about the photos, Bondi then questioned him about receiving campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who was associated with Epstein.
"She didn’t give a denial," Shuster wrote.
According to Shuster, Republicans' anxiety about the contents of the Epstein files is compounded by "more than 100+ Republicans" who are reportedly planning to vote for the bipartisan discharge petition by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), which only needs one more signature in order to force a floor vote. Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), who won a late September special election to fill the seat vacated by her late father, promised to be the 218th and final signature on the discharge petition, though she has yet to be sworn in.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
- "Epstein's Ghost": A Play In One Act ›
- Why Trump Tweeted A Conspiracy Smear ›
- Will The Epstein Scandal Force MAGA Rubes To Confront Reality? ›
- 'Very Hostile': White House Bullies Republicans Over Epstein Files Release ›
- Trump Biographer: President Worrying Over Epstein Files Release ›
- 'Narrative Jolt': Trump's Epstein Coverup Failing As White House Message Fractures ›
- To Muffle Epstein 'Noise,' Trump Names Missouri AG As New FBI Deputy ›
- FBI personnel were told to flag Epstein files mentioning Trump ... ›
- FBI Director Kash Patel clashes with House lawmakers over Epstein ... ›
- WATCH: Sen. Kennedy presses FBI Director Patel to release the ... ›
- Epstein files take center stage in FBI director Kash Patel's ... ›
- Under Director Kash Patel, FBI Is Covering Up Trump's Relationship ... ›