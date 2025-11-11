'Whatever Will Trump Do?' House Vote On Epstein Files Release Draws Closer
The long-awaited release of the Epstein files appears to be one step closer, after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced on Monday that Adelita Grijalva, the Representative-elect from Arizona, will be sworn into office before the upcoming vote on legislation to reopen the government.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman was first to report Johnson’s announcement, and suggested that the House could reconvene on Wednesday.
Grijalva’s swearing in is expected to secure the 218th signature on a discharge petition to release the long-awaited FBI files on the case of deceased sexual predator, financier and Trump "best friend" Jeffrey Epstein. Johnson has been accused of keeping the House in recess and not swearing her in to delay the release of the files.
Grijalva was elected nearly seven weeks ago. Last week on Tuesday, observing the six-week mark, she accused Speaker Johnson of “obstruction.”
in a letter to Speaker Johnson, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), the chair of the House Congressional Hispanic Caucus wrote, “delaying her seating denies nearly one million Arizonans in AZ-07 meaningful representation, constituent services, and a voice in the House. This denial of representation is an abuse of procedural power, and it comes at a time when the government shutdown is amplifying pressures on families and communities.”
House Oversight Committee Democrats responded to the news that Johnson said he will swear her in, writing, “Speaker Johnson could’ve done this WEEKS ago. The White House coverup is clear. It’s time to release the files and expose whatever the Donald Trump and Pam Bondi don’t want to come out.”
“Whatever will Trump do?” asked MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney. “Ending the shutdown means bringing back the House for a vote on the Epstein files.”
Stephen Richer, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, noted: “This will be longest period of time in US History between the special election and the swearing-in of the new representative.”
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
