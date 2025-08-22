Trump Biographer: President Worrying Over Epstein Files Release
President Donald Trump's administration is becoming increasingly worried about the ramifications of Congress reviewing documents relating to convicted child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
That's according to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who reported on the administration's nervousness over the partial release of some of the Epstein files in a Thursday appearance on CNN. Haberman told host Brianna Keilar that Trump's photo-op with law enforcement in Washington D.C. on Thursday night could be viewed as an attempt to distract the media from Friday's release of documents to the House Oversight Committee.
"He is mindful. It is in the back of his mind to try to keep Epstein out of the news," she said. "I think we don't quite know what this is going to look like tomorrow, but he, absolutely, and certainly a lot of his advisers, were happy that Epstein has not been front-and-center as an issue for the last few weeks."
As PBS reported earlier this week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is planning on releasing some of the estimated 100,000 pages of Epstein-related files to the Oversight Committee in response to a recent subpoena. The administration has so far not said what would be in the initial release of documents, and it remains unclear whether the committee will make those files publicly available following its review.
ABC News has reported that some of the unreleased evidence categorized by the FBI includes logbooks of visitors to Epstein's "Little Saint James" Island (which housed his private compound) and "a document with names," which could be the rumored "Epstein list" that Attorney General Pam Bondi has publicly insisted does not exist.
When Keilar asked Haberman how the Trump administration was preparing for eventual media coverage surrounding the new documents, the Times reporter said the DOJ knew unfavorable coverage was "sort of baked in for them." Haberman added that the "big question" of whether to share the files with the public still remains open.
"Do they ever turn these files over publicly, which they clearly have the ability to do and just have chosen not to do it, and instead have looked for judges to release grand jury testimony?" Haberman said. "The judges have said [the grand jury records] don't contain some kind of a smoking gun."
"They know what's coming and they have their talking points," she added. "It's just that it's not a topic that any of them enjoy."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- A 'Model' Immigrant: Did Melania Know Epstein Before She Met Trump? ›
- "Epstein's Ghost": A Play In One Act ›
- Ruling Against Trump, Judge Blasts 'Illusion Of Disclosure' In Epstein Scandal ›
- Top Trump Officials Meet To Spin Epstein Response ›
- To Muffle Epstein 'Noise,' Trump Names Missouri AG As New FBI Deputy ›
- Trump DOJ's Epstein grand jury records ask is a diversion: Judge ›
- Republican Bid to Help Trump Move Past Epstein Falls Flat - The ... ›
- Trump says he doesn't know why Epstein took young women from ... ›
- Trump's Epstein problem is real: New poll shows many in his base ... ›
- Newly discovered photos and video shed fresh light on Trump's ties ... ›
- What Trump and Bondi have said about Epstein files this year : NPR ›
- Listen To The Jeffrey Epstein Tapes: 'I Was Donald Trump's Closest ... ›