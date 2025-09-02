As Congress Returns, GOP Majority Will Confront Big Trouble
As Congress heads back to Washington this September with more at stake than ever, the GOP faces several challenges.
In an article published in The Hill on Monday, political analyst Juan Williams noted that when the House abruptly adjourned in July, Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) early recess granted Republicans a temporary escape from the fallout over the Trump administration’s refusal to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But that pause is ending, and the pressure is back, full force.
And this is just one of the GOP's challenges.
A government shutdown looms less than a month away, demanding immediate solutions and likely bipartisan cooperation for funding. Republicans, despite holding majorities, have stalled on passing next year’s appropriations — even as government debt climbs to record levels.
The piece noted that a deal will probably require Democratic votes, in exchange for restored funding to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which were deeply cut by President Donald Trump’s controversial tax and budget reconciliation bill. Without action, millions face higher premiums, and voters across party lines are already siding with Democrats on this issue. Republicans across the country have faced backlash from their constituents during town halls, particularly when it comes to the president's signature legislation.
The writer notes that Trump’s approval ratings are sagging — especially on healthcare and inflation — adding to the pressure.
Williams further observed that with Trump not on the 2026 ballot, GOP lawmakers can’t rely on MAGA momentum to shield them from political fallout anymore. As Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio warned back in July, midterms are always “a slog” for the majority party, and Republicans still bear the scars of losing 40 seats in their first midterm under Trump.
"Epstein remains a problem for Republicans as Congress returns. But there are fires everywhere. And should Democrats take control in 2026, a third Trump impeachment will be on the table," the article said.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- 'Never Seen A Crowd Like This': Angry Voters Mob GOP Town Hall ›
- White House Targets Federal Reserve's Cook With Authoritarian 'Investigation' ›
- Trump Biographer: President Worrying Over Epstein Files Release ›
- 'Very Hostile': White House Threatens Republicans Over Epstein File Release - National Memo ›
- Congress returns from recess as government shutdown deadline ... ›
- House Democrats: Congress should open investigation into Jeffrey ... ›
- Congress returns to face chaotic funding fight, Epstein drama, crime ... ›
- House committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files, depositions ... ›
- A shutdown fight and Epstein drama await as Congress returns to ... ›