Epstein Joked About Selling 'Fully Depreciated' Woman To Pal Donald
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are now releasing new images from the infamous "birthday book" that convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell – who was pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's chief accomplice — assembled for Epstein for his 50th birthday. One image appears to show President Donald Trump and references a deal involving an unnamed woman and tens of thousands of dollars.
The image, which Oversight Committee Democrats posted to their official X account on Monday, appears to show the woman (whose face has been redacted), Trump, an unknown Mar-a-Lago member and Epstein all holding up an enlarged check bearing Trump's signature. A handwritten note is seen under the image, and although the note is not signed, the writing appears similar to Epstein's own, according to public records.
"Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [REDACTED] to Donald Trump for $22,500," the note read. "Showed early 'people skills' too. Even though I handled the deal I didn't get any of the money or the girl!"
Investigative journalist Jacqueline Sweet alleged the Mar-a-Lago member seen in the photo is Joel Pashcow, who was also seen sitting in close proximity to Epstein in a separate photo from 1994. Sweet also observed that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy was in the photo close to both Pashcow and Epstein. Kennedy admitted to flying on Epstein's jet on two separate occasions in the 1990s.
The release of the photo comes on the heels of a separate photo the Wall Street Journal released of Trump's purported message to Epstein as part of the book. As the Journal reported earlier this year, the message imagines a conversation between Trump and Epstein in which Trump said that the two men "have certain things in common" and share "a wonderful secret." The message is outlined by a drawing in the shape of a woman's torso, with Trump's signature in the approximate area of the woman's pubic region.
"We got the Epstein note Trump says doesn’t exist," Oversight Committee ranking member Robert Garcia (D-CA) tweeted. "Time to end this White House cover-up."
Earlier on Monday, White House spokesperson Taylor Budowich tweeted several of Trump's signatures and disputed that the signature seen on the letter was not from the president. However, conservative attorney George Conway tweeted a photo of a letter Trump sent him in 2006, in which the signature at the bottom was nearly identical to the one seen in the lewd birthday message.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
