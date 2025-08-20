Danziger Draws
August 20 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- What No Patriot Would Ever Do ›
- Kremlin Sends Trump Congratulations -- And A Thinly Veiled Threat ›
- Wolff: Blunt, Profane Message Sent By Trump Insider On Alaska Fiasco ›
- Blaming Zelensky For Ukraine War, Trump Attacks Media And Spews Fake History ›
- American Dishonor: Licking Putin's Boot, Trump And Hegseth Abandon Ukraine ›
Related Articles Around the Web